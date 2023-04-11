Tupperware, in dire straits, seeks financing to stay afloat

Tupperware has six months from the filing due date to regain compliance, though the NYSE can begin the process of delisting the stock at own discretion.

Analysts say that creditors could potentially call Tupperware on its debt, which the company is unlikely to be able to repay.

Chasen Bender, an analyst with Citi, said Tupperware's creditors appear to be giving the company a 30-day grace period until the 10-K is filed. Bender added that even though the company says it is working toward finalizing the filing, “the path forward appears highly uncertain.”

Tupperware said it is considering selling some real estate holdings and other non-core assets to free up cash.

Tupperware, which had explosive growth in the mid 20th century, was well-known for its Tupperware Party, first held in 1948. But it sputtered in the years leading up to the pandemic. Prior to the pandemic resurgence, Tupperware had negative sales growth for three consecutive years, according to FactSet.

Shares in Tupperware were up about 9% early Tuesday, to $1.35 per share. The company's stock traded above $4 early this year and was close to $40 per share at the beginning of 2021.