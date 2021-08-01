Tunisian leader: Young are paid to migrate, harm Europe ties

“They give them money so that they leave. Those people exploit misery and want a remake of what happened in 2011," Saied said. ”They are hurting Tunisia’s relations with Italy, Europe and other countries.”

Saied made the same assertion earlier Sunday when he formally accepted 1.5 million doses of anti-COVID-19 vaccines from Italy, warning against any “political exploitation” of the country's youths.

The president did not make clear who were using youths to allegedly harm the North African country.

The Tunisian Coast Guard picked up 31 Tunisian youths on Sunday, a day after stopping three attempted crossings and seizing five small boats and a large sum of money. A total of 188 migrants, 56 of whom were Tunisian, were saved, while 11 other attempts to embark on the journey to Europe were stopped, according to the Interior Ministry.

Meanwhile, dozens of migrants, most of them from Tunisia, reached the Italian island of Sardinia over the weekend, the Italian news agency ANSA reported.

___

Follow all AP stories on global migration at https://apnews.com/hub/migration.

Tunisian President Kais Saied raises his fist to bystanders as he stroll along the avenue Bourguiba in Tunis, Tunisia, Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021. President Kais Saied claimed on Sunday that some desperate youth are being paid to try to leave Tunisia illegally for Europe, saying the goal is to damage the country from within. (Slim Abid/Tunisian Presidency via AP) Credit: Slim Abid Credit: Slim Abid

Tunisian President Kais Saied waves to bystanders as he stroll along the avenue Bourguiba in Tunis, Tunisia, Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021. President Kais Saied claimed on Sunday that some desperate youth are being paid to try to leave Tunisia illegally for Europe, saying the goal is to damage the country from within. (Slim Abid/Tunisian Presidency via AP) Credit: Slim Abid Credit: Slim Abid

Tunisian President Kais Saied raises his fist to bystanders as he stroll along the avenue Bourguiba in Tunis, Tunisia, Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021. President Kais Saied claimed on Sunday that some desperate youth are being paid to try to leave Tunisia illegally for Europe, saying the goal is to damage the country from within. (Slim Abid/Tunisian Presidency via AP) Credit: Slim Abid Credit: Slim Abid