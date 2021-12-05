Tunisia records its first case of the omicron variant

A member of Tunisia’s COVID-19 task force, Dr. Hachemi Louzer, said the man was from the Democratic Republic of Congo. He tested positive Friday at the Tunis international airport after arriving from Istanbul and a subsequent screening of the sample at the Pasteur Institute for Public Health in the capital, Tunis, confirmed the omicron variant, Louzer said.

Several of his fellow travelers, including his brother, who tested negative for COVID-19 have been quarantined, he said.