Tunisia arrests 7 suspects after deadly weekend attack

The Islamic State group's Amaq agency carried a brief claim of responsibility on Monday for the attack. It was unclear whether or not the claim was opportunistic. However, on Sunday, the spokesman for Tunisia's judicial section of the counter-terrorism fight said the attackers were dressed in IS colors bearing slogans glorifying the terror organization.

On Sunday, Tunisian forces fatally shot three alleged attackers. Among the seven detained is the wife of one of the dead attackers and the two brothers of another. Jbabli said that a preliminary investigation showed that the attackers had developed online links with foreign networks to find out how to make explosives.