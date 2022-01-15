Hamburger icon
journal-news logo
X

Tulips for Amsterdam: Growers hand out free flowers

On the day stores in Amsterdam and across the Netherlands cautiously re-opened after weeks of coronavirus lockdown, the Dutch capital's mood was further lightened by dashes of color in the form of thousands of free bunches of tulips handed out by growers from a boat in the canals of Amsterdam, Netherlands, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)
caption arrowCaption
On the day stores in Amsterdam and across the Netherlands cautiously re-opened after weeks of coronavirus lockdown, the Dutch capital's mood was further lightened by dashes of color in the form of thousands of free bunches of tulips handed out by growers from a boat in the canals of Amsterdam, Netherlands, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)

Credit: Peter Dejong

Credit: Peter Dejong

Nation & World
9 minutes ago
As stores in Amsterdam and across the Netherlands cautiously reopened after weeks of a coronavirus lockdown, the Dutch capital’s mood was further lightened by dashes of color as thousands of free bunches of tulips were handed out

AMSTERDAM (AP) — As stores in Amsterdam and across the Netherlands cautiously reopened after weeks of being under a coronavirus lockdown, the Dutch capital's mood was lightened further Saturday by dashes of color from thousands of free bunches of tulips being handed out.

National Tulip Day is usually marked by an improvised flower garden in front of the royal palace on the capital's central Dam Square. But with pandemic lockdown measures continuing to restrict large public gatherings, organizers this year took to Amsterdam's World Heritage-listed canals to hand out their flowers.

The event is held each year to celebrate the start of the growing season for the iconic flowers, a major export for Dutch farmers.

“It is a gloomy and uncertain time for many people with the ongoing pandemic," Arjan Smit, chairman of Tulip Promotion Netherlands, an association of hundreds of Dutch growers. "So we’re going to provide some joy. We hope to create many happy faces by handing out tulip bouquets.”

Dutch flower and plant auctioneer Royal FloraHolland had record sales in 2021 of 5.6 billion euros ($6.4 billlion) thanks to higher prices for plants and cut flowers.

___

Follow all AP stories on the pandemic at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic.

caption arrowCaption
A woman with a face mask catches a free bouquet of tulips in Amsterdam, Netherlands, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022. Stores across the Netherlands cautiously re-opened after weeks of coronavirus lockdown, and the Dutch capital's mood was further lightened by dashes of color in the form of thousands of free bunches of tulips handed out by growers sailing with a boat through the canals. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)

Credit: Peter Dejong

A woman with a face mask catches a free bouquet of tulips in Amsterdam, Netherlands, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022. Stores across the Netherlands cautiously re-opened after weeks of coronavirus lockdown, and the Dutch capital's mood was further lightened by dashes of color in the form of thousands of free bunches of tulips handed out by growers sailing with a boat through the canals. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)
caption arrowCaption
A woman with a face mask catches a free bouquet of tulips in Amsterdam, Netherlands, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022. Stores across the Netherlands cautiously re-opened after weeks of coronavirus lockdown, and the Dutch capital's mood was further lightened by dashes of color in the form of thousands of free bunches of tulips handed out by growers sailing with a boat through the canals. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)

Credit: Peter Dejong

Credit: Peter Dejong

caption arrowCaption
A woman catches a free bouquet of tulips in Amsterdam, Netherlands, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022. Stores across the Netherlands cautiously re-opened after weeks of coronavirus lockdown, and the Dutch capital's mood was further lightened by dashes of color in the form of thousands of free bunches of tulips handed out by growers sailing with a boat through the canals. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)

Credit: Peter Dejong

A woman catches a free bouquet of tulips in Amsterdam, Netherlands, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022. Stores across the Netherlands cautiously re-opened after weeks of coronavirus lockdown, and the Dutch capital's mood was further lightened by dashes of color in the form of thousands of free bunches of tulips handed out by growers sailing with a boat through the canals. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)
caption arrowCaption
A woman catches a free bouquet of tulips in Amsterdam, Netherlands, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022. Stores across the Netherlands cautiously re-opened after weeks of coronavirus lockdown, and the Dutch capital's mood was further lightened by dashes of color in the form of thousands of free bunches of tulips handed out by growers sailing with a boat through the canals. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)

Credit: Peter Dejong

Credit: Peter Dejong

caption arrowCaption
People wait on bridges for a free bouquet of tulips in Amsterdam, Netherlands, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022. Stores across the Netherlands cautiously re-opened after weeks of coronavirus lockdown, and the Dutch capital's mood was further lightened by dashes of color in the form of thousands of free bunches of tulips handed out by growers sailing with a boat through the canals. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)

Credit: Peter Dejong

People wait on bridges for a free bouquet of tulips in Amsterdam, Netherlands, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022. Stores across the Netherlands cautiously re-opened after weeks of coronavirus lockdown, and the Dutch capital's mood was further lightened by dashes of color in the form of thousands of free bunches of tulips handed out by growers sailing with a boat through the canals. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)
caption arrowCaption
People wait on bridges for a free bouquet of tulips in Amsterdam, Netherlands, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022. Stores across the Netherlands cautiously re-opened after weeks of coronavirus lockdown, and the Dutch capital's mood was further lightened by dashes of color in the form of thousands of free bunches of tulips handed out by growers sailing with a boat through the canals. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)

Credit: Peter Dejong

Credit: Peter Dejong

caption arrowCaption
People catch free bouquets of tulips in Amsterdam, Netherlands, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, as stores across the Netherlands cautiously re-opened after weeks of coronavirus lockdown, and the Dutch capital's mood was further lightened by dashes of color in the form of thousands of free bunches of tulips handed out by growers sailing with a boat through the canals. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)

Credit: Peter Dejong

People catch free bouquets of tulips in Amsterdam, Netherlands, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, as stores across the Netherlands cautiously re-opened after weeks of coronavirus lockdown, and the Dutch capital's mood was further lightened by dashes of color in the form of thousands of free bunches of tulips handed out by growers sailing with a boat through the canals. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)
caption arrowCaption
People catch free bouquets of tulips in Amsterdam, Netherlands, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, as stores across the Netherlands cautiously re-opened after weeks of coronavirus lockdown, and the Dutch capital's mood was further lightened by dashes of color in the form of thousands of free bunches of tulips handed out by growers sailing with a boat through the canals. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)

Credit: Peter Dejong

Credit: Peter Dejong

caption arrowCaption
People wait on bridges for a free bouquet of tulips in Amsterdam, Netherlands, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022. Stores across the Netherlands cautiously re-opened after weeks of coronavirus lockdown, and the Dutch capital's mood was further lightened by dashes of color in the form of thousands of free bunches of tulips handed out by growers sailing with a boat through the canals. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)

Credit: Peter Dejong

People wait on bridges for a free bouquet of tulips in Amsterdam, Netherlands, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022. Stores across the Netherlands cautiously re-opened after weeks of coronavirus lockdown, and the Dutch capital's mood was further lightened by dashes of color in the form of thousands of free bunches of tulips handed out by growers sailing with a boat through the canals. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)
caption arrowCaption
People wait on bridges for a free bouquet of tulips in Amsterdam, Netherlands, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022. Stores across the Netherlands cautiously re-opened after weeks of coronavirus lockdown, and the Dutch capital's mood was further lightened by dashes of color in the form of thousands of free bunches of tulips handed out by growers sailing with a boat through the canals. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)

Credit: Peter Dejong

Credit: Peter Dejong

caption arrowCaption
A man with an Amsterdam face mask holds a free bouquet of tulips in Amsterdam, Netherlands, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022. Stores across the Netherlands cautiously re-opened after weeks of coronavirus lockdown, and the Dutch capital's mood was further lightened by dashes of color in the form of thousands of free bunches of tulips handed out by growers sailing with a boat through the canals. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)

Credit: Peter Dejong

A man with an Amsterdam face mask holds a free bouquet of tulips in Amsterdam, Netherlands, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022. Stores across the Netherlands cautiously re-opened after weeks of coronavirus lockdown, and the Dutch capital's mood was further lightened by dashes of color in the form of thousands of free bunches of tulips handed out by growers sailing with a boat through the canals. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)
caption arrowCaption
A man with an Amsterdam face mask holds a free bouquet of tulips in Amsterdam, Netherlands, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022. Stores across the Netherlands cautiously re-opened after weeks of coronavirus lockdown, and the Dutch capital's mood was further lightened by dashes of color in the form of thousands of free bunches of tulips handed out by growers sailing with a boat through the canals. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)

Credit: Peter Dejong

Credit: Peter Dejong

caption arrowCaption
On the day stores in Amsterdam and across the Netherlands cautiously re-opened after weeks of coronavirus lockdown, the Dutch capital's mood was further lightened by dashes of color in the form of thousands of free bunches of tulips handed out by growers in Amsterdam, Netherlands, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)

Credit: Peter Dejong

On the day stores in Amsterdam and across the Netherlands cautiously re-opened after weeks of coronavirus lockdown, the Dutch capital's mood was further lightened by dashes of color in the form of thousands of free bunches of tulips handed out by growers in Amsterdam, Netherlands, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)
caption arrowCaption
On the day stores in Amsterdam and across the Netherlands cautiously re-opened after weeks of coronavirus lockdown, the Dutch capital's mood was further lightened by dashes of color in the form of thousands of free bunches of tulips handed out by growers in Amsterdam, Netherlands, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)

Credit: Peter Dejong

Credit: Peter Dejong

caption arrowCaption
Free bouquet of tulips were thrown to people on bridges in Amsterdam, Netherlands, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, as stores across the country cautiously re-opened after weeks of coronavirus lockdown, and the Dutch capital's mood was further lightened by dashes of color in the form of thousands of free bunches of tulips handed out by growers sailing with a boat through the canals. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)

Credit: Peter Dejong

Free bouquet of tulips were thrown to people on bridges in Amsterdam, Netherlands, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, as stores across the country cautiously re-opened after weeks of coronavirus lockdown, and the Dutch capital's mood was further lightened by dashes of color in the form of thousands of free bunches of tulips handed out by growers sailing with a boat through the canals. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)
caption arrowCaption
Free bouquet of tulips were thrown to people on bridges in Amsterdam, Netherlands, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, as stores across the country cautiously re-opened after weeks of coronavirus lockdown, and the Dutch capital's mood was further lightened by dashes of color in the form of thousands of free bunches of tulips handed out by growers sailing with a boat through the canals. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)

Credit: Peter Dejong

Credit: Peter Dejong

caption arrowCaption
People wait on bridges for a free bouquet of tulips in Amsterdam, Netherlands, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022. Stores across the Netherlands cautiously re-opened after weeks of coronavirus lockdown, and the Dutch capital's mood was further lightened by dashes of color in the form of thousands of free bunches of tulips handed out by growers sailing with a boat through the canals. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)

Credit: Peter Dejong

People wait on bridges for a free bouquet of tulips in Amsterdam, Netherlands, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022. Stores across the Netherlands cautiously re-opened after weeks of coronavirus lockdown, and the Dutch capital's mood was further lightened by dashes of color in the form of thousands of free bunches of tulips handed out by growers sailing with a boat through the canals. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)
caption arrowCaption
People wait on bridges for a free bouquet of tulips in Amsterdam, Netherlands, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022. Stores across the Netherlands cautiously re-opened after weeks of coronavirus lockdown, and the Dutch capital's mood was further lightened by dashes of color in the form of thousands of free bunches of tulips handed out by growers sailing with a boat through the canals. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)

Credit: Peter Dejong

Credit: Peter Dejong

caption arrowCaption
On the day stores in Amsterdam and across the Netherlands cautiously re-opened after weeks of coronavirus lockdown, the Dutch capital's mood was further lightened by dashes of color in the form of thousands of free bunches of tulips handed out by growers in Amsterdam, Netherlands, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)

Credit: Peter Dejong

On the day stores in Amsterdam and across the Netherlands cautiously re-opened after weeks of coronavirus lockdown, the Dutch capital's mood was further lightened by dashes of color in the form of thousands of free bunches of tulips handed out by growers in Amsterdam, Netherlands, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)
caption arrowCaption
On the day stores in Amsterdam and across the Netherlands cautiously re-opened after weeks of coronavirus lockdown, the Dutch capital's mood was further lightened by dashes of color in the form of thousands of free bunches of tulips handed out by growers in Amsterdam, Netherlands, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)

Credit: Peter Dejong

Credit: Peter Dejong

caption arrowCaption
Dutch comedian and actor Andre van Duin poses for photographers on a boat full of free bouquets of tulips in Amsterdam, Netherlands, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022. On the day stores across the country cautiously reopened the capital's mood was further lightened by dashes of color in the form of thousands of free bunches of tulips handed out by growers sailing with a boat through the canals. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)

Credit: Peter Dejong

Dutch comedian and actor Andre van Duin poses for photographers on a boat full of free bouquets of tulips in Amsterdam, Netherlands, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022. On the day stores across the country cautiously reopened the capital's mood was further lightened by dashes of color in the form of thousands of free bunches of tulips handed out by growers sailing with a boat through the canals. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)
caption arrowCaption
Dutch comedian and actor Andre van Duin poses for photographers on a boat full of free bouquets of tulips in Amsterdam, Netherlands, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022. On the day stores across the country cautiously reopened the capital's mood was further lightened by dashes of color in the form of thousands of free bunches of tulips handed out by growers sailing with a boat through the canals. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)

Credit: Peter Dejong

Credit: Peter Dejong

caption arrowCaption
On the day stores in Amsterdam and across the Netherlands cautiously re-opened after weeks of coronavirus lockdown, the Dutch capital's mood was further lightened by dashes of color in the form of thousands of free bunches of tulips handed out by growers in Amsterdam, Netherlands, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)

Credit: Peter Dejong

On the day stores in Amsterdam and across the Netherlands cautiously re-opened after weeks of coronavirus lockdown, the Dutch capital's mood was further lightened by dashes of color in the form of thousands of free bunches of tulips handed out by growers in Amsterdam, Netherlands, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)
caption arrowCaption
On the day stores in Amsterdam and across the Netherlands cautiously re-opened after weeks of coronavirus lockdown, the Dutch capital's mood was further lightened by dashes of color in the form of thousands of free bunches of tulips handed out by growers in Amsterdam, Netherlands, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)

Credit: Peter Dejong

Credit: Peter Dejong

In Other News
1
Fire near New Jersey chemical plant spreads thick smoke
2
Volcano erupts in Pacific, islanders rush to escape tsunami
3
Djokovic back in detention, continues to fight deportation
4
Major winter storm: South braces for big blast of snow, ice
5
Senior ECB official: rate rise too soon could choke recovery
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top