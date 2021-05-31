Tucker, Astros down former bench coach Cora, Red Sox 11-2

Urquidy, who had been out since May 12 with shoulder inflammation, won his career-best fourth straight decision.

The recent struggles for Eduardo Rodriguez (5-4) continued when he allowed a season-high six runs and seven hits in 4 1/3 innings to extend his losing streak to a career-long four games. He struck out four and walked two pitching just four innings his last time out.

Jose Altuve hit a two-run homer and Alex Bregman drove in two runs for Houston.

The Astros got things going by hitting three consecutive singles with no outs in the second before taking a 1-0 lead on a sacrifice fly by Taylor Jones. Myles Straw then grounded into a double play that scored another run.

Martín Maldonado singled to start Houston’s third before Altuve homered into the seats in left field to extend the lead to 4-0. That homer was the 140th of Altuve’s career, moving him past Bob Watson and into sole possession of eighth place on the franchise’s all-time list.

Altuve singled with one out in the fifth and Rodriguez walked Bregman with two outs. Colten Brewer relieved and walked Carlos Correa to load the bases, and Tucker grounded a two-run single to center to make it 6-0.

Bregman's two-run single highlighted a five-run sixth.

Alex Verdugo hit an RBI double in the Boston sixth. Hunter Renfroe homered in the eighth.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Astros: DH Yordan Alvarez missed his fifth straight game with a sore right wrist ... 1B Yuli Gurriel was out for a third consecutive game with inflammation in his left middle finger. ... LHP Blake Taylor (sprained right ankle) was activated from the 10-day injured list before Monday’s game. ... RHP Andre Scrubb and RHP Ralph Garza Jr. were optioned to Triple-A Sugar Land to make room on the roster for Taylor and Urquidy.

UP NEXT

Boston’s Garrett Richards (4-3, 3.83 ERA) opposes Luis Garcia (3-3, 2.93) when the series continues on Tuesday night.

Houston Astros' Kyle Tucker (30) hits a two-run single as Boston Red Sox catcher Christian Vazquez watches during the sixth inning of a baseball game Monday, May 31, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) Credit: David J. Phillip Credit: David J. Phillip

Boston Red Sox's Marwin Gonzalez pauses during a moment of silence in front of a giant United States flag over the scoreboard under the Crawford Boxes during the national anthem before a baseball game against the Houston Astros, Monday, May 31, 2021, in Houston. (Karen Warren/Houston Chronicle via AP) Credit: Karen Warren Credit: Karen Warren

Boston Red Sox right fielder Hunter Renfroe chases Houston Astros' Kyle Tucker's single during the second inning of a baseball game Monday, May 31, 2021, in Houston. (Karen Warren/Houston Chronicle via AP) Credit: Karen Warren Credit: Karen Warren

Houston Astros' Taylor Jones hits a sacrifice fly, allowing Carlos Correa to score a run, during the second inning of a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox, Monday, May 31, 2021, in Houston. (Karen Warren/Houston Chronicle via AP) Credit: Karen Warren Credit: Karen Warren