Tuchel says Pulisic 'in my plans' despite limited minutes

Critics would be hard-pressed to find fault with Tuchel so far. The Blues are on an 11-game unbeaten run since he took over from the fired Frank Lampard in late January.

Chelsea is up to fourth place and visits Leeds on Saturday.

Pulisic’s lone Premier League goal this season came on Dec. 5 against Leeds in a 3-1 victory. He's netted once in the Champions League, also.

Pulisic has missed one game to injury and another for family reasons under Tuchel and his only recent start came on Feb. 11 in an FA Cup match against Barnsley.

“When you sign and play for Chelsea, it is part of the job description as a player to be impatient and patient at the same time,” Tuchel said. “Impatient because all of my players are competitors, all of them want to play every single minute, and this is what they all show every day, the hunger and the desire, and this is what Christian shows.”

But if not selected, he added, “you have to also be patient, to not lose confidence, and to keep on going and be ready anytime.”

