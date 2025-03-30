Tsunami warning issued after strong 7.1 magnitude earthquake hits near island country of Tonga

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center issued an alert saying hazardous waves could be possible cor coasts located within 300 kilometers (185 miles) of the epicenter.

No reports of damage were immediately available.

Tonga is a country in Polynesia made up of 171 islands with a population of a little more than 100,000 people, most of whom live on the main island of Tongatapu.

It is more than 3,500 kilometers (2,000 miles) off of Australia’s east coast.