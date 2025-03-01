Tsitsipas ends losing streak in ATP 500 finals by beating Auger-Aliassime to win Dubai Championships

“It’s a big relief that I’m able to hold that trophy after the third attempt," said Tsitsipas, who lost to Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic in his previous two Dubai finals. "It’s something that I had in the back of my mind, and I’m happy to say I accomplished it.”

The Greek player won the last four games of the first set and then clinched the win with an ace on his first match point.

Tsitsipas saved all seven break points he faced to improve to 7-3 against Auger-Aliassime. The victory will lift the Greek player back into the top 10 for the first time since May.

No. 21-ranked Auger-Aliassime was seeking what would have been a tour-leading third win for 2025. He won in Adelaide and Montpellier this year.

