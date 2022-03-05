Trying to keep PGA Tour status, Brehm leads Puerto Rico Open

Michael Kim was second after a 70. Since winning the John Deere Classic in 2018, Kim has made only 16 cuts in 76 starts on the PGA Tour, including one stretch of 25 consecutive events without making it to the weekend. He was No. 75 in the world when he won and now No. 1,030.

“It’s been a while since I’ve been in contention, but felt really comfortable out there, comfortable with my game and really looking forward to tomorrow,” Lee said.

Chad Ramey (68), Andrew Novak (69), Tommy Gainey (69) and Max McGreevy (71) were 11 under.

University of Oklahoma senior Chris Gotterup was 10 under after a 70. Making his PGA Tour debut, he won the Puerto Rico Classic collegiate event two weeks ago at Grand Reserve.

Puerto Rico native Rafa Campos shot a 73 to drop to 5 under.

The event is being played opposite the Arnold Palmer Invitational in Orlando, Florida. The winner will receive a two-year exemption and gets in the PGA Championship, but will not be exempt for the Masters.