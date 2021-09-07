'Trusting myself': Leylah Fernandez, 19, reaches US Open SF

Another Canadian moved into the semifinals when 21-year-old Felix Auger-Aliassime’s opponent Tuesday night, 18-year-old Carlos Alcaraz of Spain, stopped playing in the second set shortly after a visit from a trainer. Auger-Aliassime was coming off two five-set wins in a row and conceded this match while trailing 6-3, 3-1.

No. 12 seed Auger-Aliassime will play No. 2 Daniil Medvedev next. Medvedev, a 25-year-old from Russia, earned a spot in the final four at Flushing Meadows for the third consecutive year by stopping the surprising run of Dutch qualifier Botic van de Zandschulp 6-3, 6-0, 4-6, 7-5.

With no players from the United States left to pull for, U.S. Open fans are adopting their neighbors from the North — although the 73rd-ranked Fernandez actually is based in Florida after being born in Montreal to a Filipino Canadian mother and an Ecuadorian father.

Fernandez's father is also her coach but isn’t in New York; he stayed home for what Fernandez called “personal reasons” and is offering tips in daily phone conversations.

“I called him right after the match, when I went to the locker room,” she said. “He honestly told me that I put him through hell and back with this match.”

And the spectators loved every minute of it.

“Thanks to you, I was able to push through today,” she told the crowd after edging Svitolina, the Tokyo Olympics bronze medalist who's been to two Grand Slam semifinals, including at the 2019 U.S. Open.

Truth is, Fernandez likes the spotlight.

Asked whether she’s more nervous against a top player in a big arena or a lower-ranked player at a smaller site, her reply was simple: “There’s no difference.”

Hard to argue that right now.

It was touch-and-go down the stretch — even after Fernandez grabbed the opening set, even after she led 5-2 in the third. One way in which she held a clear advantage: Of points that lasted more than eight shots, Fernandez won 26, Svitolina 16.

Five times, Fernandez was two points from winning but failed to collect the next point. Finally, at 5-all in the tiebreaker, she moved to match point when she smacked a down-the-line passing shot that got past Svitolina with the help of a bounce off the net tape.

Fernandez gestured as if to say, “Sorry about that,” while Svitolina put a hand to her mouth in dismay.

“A little bit lucky,” Fernandez said later. “But I’ll take all the luck I can get.”

Svitolina’s backhand contributed to her undoing late, and when a return from that side landed long, it was over. Fernandez dropped to her knees at the baseline and covered her face; Svitolina walked around the net to come over for a hug.

Next on this magical ride for Fernandez will come yet another test against a player who is ranked higher and has more experience on the sport’s biggest stages. On Thursday, she will play No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka, a Wimbledon semifinalist in July, who defeated French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova 6-1, 6-4 at night.

Waiting for her night match, Sabalenka said she practiced during Fernandez vs. Svitolina, “and we didn’t really need to watch the score because we heard the crowd really yelling.”

Krejcikova was the only woman remaining in the field who already has a Grand Slam title.

But she said her play was affected against Sabalenka by “not really being in a perfect shape” after dealing with cramps and dizziness in her fourth-round win Sunday over two-time major champ Garbiñe Muguruza. Krejcikova took a medical timeout late in the match, then took her time between points down the stretch, and Muguruza told her that behavior was “so unprofessional.”

Asked about that Tuesday, Krejcikova said: “I got really humiliated by a Grand Slam champion, which I’ve never seen.”

As in the women’s draw, only one man in the quarterfinals already owns a major trophy: Novak Djokovic, who not only is seeking a record-breaking 21st but also trying to become the first man since Rod Laver in 1969 to win a calendar-year Grand Slam.

Medvedev has come close. He lost to Djokovic in this year’s Australian Open final and to Rafael Nadal in the 2019 U.S. Open final.

The only way he could meet Djokovic this time would be in the title match on Sunday. But first things first.

“I don’t think about him, because as we saw, anybody can beat anybody,” Medvedev said. “If he’s in the final, and if I’m there, I’m happy. He’s also happy, I guess.”

___

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Caption Leylah Fernandez, of Canada, reacts after scoring a point against Elina Svitolina, of Ukraine, during the quarterfinals of the US Open tennis championships, Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola) Credit: Elise Amendola Credit: Elise Amendola

Caption Felix Auger-Aliassime, of Canada, hits a forehand to Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain, during the quarterfinals of the U.S. Open tennis tournament Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) Credit: Frank Franklin II Credit: Frank Franklin II

Caption Irene Exevea, left, mother of Leylah Fernandez, of Canada, and Duglas Cordero, Fernandez's fitness coach, right, cheer on Leylah Fernandez during the quarterfinals of the US Open tennis championships against Elina Svitolina, of Ukraine, Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola) Credit: Elise Amendola Credit: Elise Amendola

Caption Leylah Fernandez, of Canada, reacts after defeating Elina Svitolina, of Ukraine, during the quarterfinals of the US Open tennis championships, Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola) Credit: Elise Amendola Credit: Elise Amendola

Caption Leylah Fernandez, of Canada, reacts after scoring a point against Elina Svitolina, of Ukraine, during the quarterfinals of the US Open tennis championships, Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola) Credit: Elise Amendola Credit: Elise Amendola

Caption Elina Svitolina, of Ukraine, reacts after scoring a point against Leylah Fernandez, of Canada, during the quarterfinals of the US Open tennis championships, Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola) Credit: Elise Amendola Credit: Elise Amendola

Caption Elina Svitolina, of Ukraine, chases down a shot from Leylah Fernandez, of Canada, during the quarterfinals of the US Open tennis championships, Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola) Credit: Elise Amendola Credit: Elise Amendola

Caption Daniil Medvedev, of Russia, reacts after scoring a point against Botic Van de Zandschulp, of the Netherlands, during the quarterfinals of the US Open tennis championships, Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola) Credit: Elise Amendola Credit: Elise Amendola

Caption Aryna Sabalenka, of Belarus, reacts after missing a serve to Barbora Krejcikova, of the Czech Republic, during the quarterfinals of the U.S. Open tennis tournament Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) Credit: Frank Franklin II Credit: Frank Franklin II

Caption Barbora Krejcikova, of the Czech Republic, hits a return to Aryna Sabalenka, of Belarus, during the quarterfinals of the U.S. Open tennis tournament Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) Credit: Frank Franklin II Credit: Frank Franklin II

Caption Aryna Sabalenka, of Belarus, serves to Barbora Krejcikova, of the Czech Republic, during the quarterfinals of the U.S. Open tennis tournament Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) Credit: Frank Franklin II Credit: Frank Franklin II

Caption Leylah Fernandez, of Canada, motions to her box after defeating Elina Svitolina, of Ukraine, in the quarterfinals of the US Open tennis championships, Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola) Credit: Elise Amendola Credit: Elise Amendola

Caption Leylah Fernandez, of Canada, right, hugs Elina Svitolina, of Ukraine, after defeating Svitolina in the quarterfinals of the US Open tennis championships, Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola) Credit: Elise Amendola Credit: Elise Amendola