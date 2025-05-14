Trump's Qatar trip is off to a flying start as Air Force One gets another fighter jet escort

Breaking: Popular home improvement program returning to Middletown

Qatar Emiri Air Force F-15s provide an honorary escort for Air Force One, carrying President Donald Trump, as it arrives in Doha, Qatar, Wednesday, May 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Nation & World
1 hour ago
RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — President Donald Trump's trip to Qatar is off to a flying start.

Like Saudi Arabia a day earlier, Qatar didn't bother waiting for Trump to land before setting out to impress him with a fighter jet escort.

As Trump flew in to Riyadh on Tuesday and then in to Doha on Wednesday as part of his four-day Middle East trip, he received ceremonial escorts from each country's F-15 fighter jets, exceptionally rare sights.

A White House official, Margo Martin, posted videos of the escorts online.

“Saudi F-15’s providing honorary escort for Air Force One!” she wrote on Tuesday. The Royal Saudi Air Force has the world’s largest fleet of American-made F-15s after the U.S. Air Force.

Then on Wednesday, Martin posted: “what a view flying into Qatar!!!” She even captured one of the Qatari aviators, sitting in the F-15's backseat, returning the favor by taking a picture of Air Force One.

Qatar Emiri Air Force F-15s provide an honorary escort for Air Force One, carrying President Donald Trump, as it arrives in Doha, Qatar, Wednesday, May 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Qatar Emiri Air Force F-15s provide an honorary escort for Air Force One, carrying President Donald Trump, as it arrives in Doha, Qatar, Wednesday, May 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Saudi Air Force F-15 warplanes escort Air Force One carrying President Donald Trump as it arrives in Saudi Arabia, Tuesday, May 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Saudi Air Force F-15 warplanes escort Air Force One carrying President Donald Trump as it arrives in Saudi Arabia, Tuesday, May 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

