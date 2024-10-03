Trump's campaign says he raised $160 million in September, ended month with $283 million banked

Vice President Kamala Harris, Trump's Democratic rival, has not yet released her fundraising numbers for the full month, but numbers previously released suggest she'll exceeded Trump's haul.

Harris aides have said she raised $55 million during a fundraising swing through California last weekend alone, which included stops in Los Angeles and San Francisco. The prior weekend, she raised $27 million at a packed New York City fundraiser, which was at the time her largest fundraising haul since she took over at the top of the ticket from President Joe Biden, according to a Harris campaign aide.

Trump has proven to be a prolific fundraiser, but the newness of Harris’ bid has prompted a boost in cash from Democratic donors.

Though Harris has far more money than Trump, the former president is getting a boost from pricey advertising by deep-pocketed outside groups that support him

“These supporters have allowed us to bank the funds we need as we move into the campaign’s final weeks,” Brian Hughes, a Trump campaign senior adviser, said in a statement. "Our momentum continues to grow from supporters and donors across the country as we enter the homestretch toward victory.”