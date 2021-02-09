Trump's 2nd trial to start with fight over its legitimacy

“This trial is one way of having that difficult national conversation about the difference between dissent and insurrection,” Naftali said.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Monday that Biden will be busy with the business of the presidency and won't spend much time watching the televised proceedings. “He’ll leave it to his former colleagues in the Senate,” she said.

In filings, lawyers for the former president lobbed a wide-ranging attack against the House case, dismissing the trial as "political theater" on the same Senate floor invaded by the mob.

Trump's defenders are preparing to challenge both the constitutionality of the trial and any suggestion that he was to blame for the insurrection. They suggest that Trump was simply exercising his First Amendment rights when he encouraged his supporters to protest at the Capitol, and they argue the Senate is not entitled to try Trump now that he has left office.

House impeachment managers, in their own filings, asserted that Trump had "betrayed the American people" and there is no valid excuse or defense.

“His incitement of insurrection against the United States government — which disrupted the peaceful transfer of power — is the most grievous constitutional crime ever committed by a president," the Democrats said.

With senators gathered as the court of impeachment, the trial will begin Tuesday with a debate and vote on whether it's constitutionally permissible to prosecute the former president, an argument that could resonate with Republicans keen on voting to acquit Trump without being seen as condoning his behavior.

Under an agreement between Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Republican leader Mitch McConnell, the opening arguments would begin at noon Wednesday, with up to 16 hours per side for presentations.

After that there are hours for deliberations, witnesses and closing arguments. The trial was set to break Friday evening for the Jewish Sabbath, but Trump's defense team withdrew the request, concerned about the delay, and now the trial can continue into the weekend and next week.

A presidential impeachment trial has been conducted only three times before, leading to acquittals for Andrew Johnson, Bill Clinton and then Trump last year.

Typically senators sit at their desks for such occasions, but the COVID-19 crisis has upended even this tradition. Instead, senators will be allowed to spread out, in the “marble room” just off the Senate floor, where proceedings will be shown on TV, and in the public galleries above the chamber, to accommodate social distancing, according to a person familiar with the discussions.

Trump's second impeachment trial is expected to diverge from the lengthy, complicated affair of a year ago. In that case, Trump was charged with having privately pressured Ukraine to dig up dirt on Biden, then a Democratic rival for the presidency.

This time, Trump's “stop the steal” rally rhetoric and the storming of the Capitol played out for the world to see. The trial could be over in half the time.

The Democratic-led House impeached the president swiftly, one week after the most violent attack on Congress in more than 200 years. Five people died, including a woman shot by police inside the building and a police officer who died the next day of his injuries.

House prosecutors are expected to rely on videos from the siege, along with Trump's incendiary rhetoric refusing to concede the election, to make their case. His new defense team has said it plans to counter with its own cache of videos of Democratic politicians making fiery speeches.

Initially repulsed by the graphic images of the attack, a number of Republican senators have cooled their criticism as the intervening weeks have provided some distance.

Senators were sworn in as jurors late last month, shortly after Biden was inaugurated, but the trial was delayed as Democrats focused on confirming the new president's initial Cabinet picks and Republicans sought to stall.

At the time, Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky forced a vote to set aside the trial as unconstitutional because Trump is no longer in office. The 45 Republican votes in favor of Paul's measure suggest the near impossibility of reaching a conviction in a Senate where Democrats hold 50 seats but a two-thirds vote — or 67 senators — would be needed to convict Trump.

Only five Republicans joined with Democrats to reject Paul’s motion: Mitt Romney of Utah, Ben Sasse of Nebraska, Susan Collins of Maine, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania.

Associated Press writer Hope Yen contributed to this report.

FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo rioters loyal to President Donald Trump try to break through a police barrier at the Capitol in Washington. Arguments begin Tuesday, Feb. 9, in the impeachment trial of Donald Trump on allegations that he incited the violent mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File) Credit: John Minchillo Credit: John Minchillo

Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., right, the lead House impeachment manager, is joined by Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., left, and other managers as they prepare for the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump, at the Capitol in Washington, Monday, Feb. 8, 2021. The trial will begin Tuesday with a debate and vote on whether it's even constitutional to prosecute the former president, an argument that could resonate with Republicans keen on voting to acquit Trump. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite) Credit: J. Scott Applewhite Credit: J. Scott Applewhite

FILE - In this July 7, 2015, file photo, Commissioner Bruce Castor, a former Montgomery County, Pa., District Attorney, speaks during an interview with The Associated Press in Norristown, Pa. Former President Donald Trump stands trial before the Senate on an impeachment charge that accuses him of inciting the deadly Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. His lawyers foreshadowed in a 78-page memorandum on Monday a range of legal and factual arguments they intend to make at trial. Among those arguments is that the trial is prohibited by the Constitution, that Trump did not incite the riot at the Capitol and that his words are protected by the First Amendment. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File) Credit: Matt Rourke Credit: Matt Rourke

Key players in the Senate impeachment trial prosecution and defense of former President Donald Trump. (AP Graphic) Credit: Kevin S. Vineys Credit: Kevin S. Vineys

A list of whom the House has impeached and the outcomes of those impeachments. (AP Graphic) Credit: Kevin S. Vineys Credit: Kevin S. Vineys

FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo rioters loyal to President Donald Trump storm the U.S. Capitol in Washington. Arguments begin Tuesday, Feb. 9, in the impeachment trial of Donald Trump on allegations that he incited the violent mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File) Credit: John Minchillo Credit: John Minchillo

FILE - In this Feb. 2, 2021, file photo Republican Senate leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky arrives for a GOP policy meeting on Capitol Hill in Washington. Arguments begin Tuesday, Feb. 9, in the impeachment trial of Donald Trump on allegations that he incited the violent mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File) Credit: J. Scott Applewhite Credit: J. Scott Applewhite

FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo people shelter in the House gallery as rioters try to break into the House Chamber at the U.S. Capitol. Arguments begin Tuesday, Feb. 9, in the impeachment trial of Donald Trump on allegations that he incited the violent mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File) Credit: Andrew Harnik Credit: Andrew Harnik