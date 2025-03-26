Trump will announce auto tariffs at a White House news conference

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump on Wednesday will announce tariffs on auto imports, a move that the White Houses claims would foster domestic manufacturing that could also put a financial squeeze on automakers that depend on global supply chains.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said the tariffs would be detailed at a 4 p.m. EST news conference. Leavitt said that she would leave it to the Republican president to flesh out his plans to tax foreign-made autos and parts, a move that could be complicated as even U.S. automakers source their components from around the world.