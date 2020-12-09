Trump tries to revive stalled election-eve drug discounts

“I will always take care of our wonderful senior citizens,” Trump added. “Joe Biden won’t be doing this.”

The idea is that seniors would use the cards to save $200 off their prescription copays. If Trump can manage to start distribution before Biden is sworn in Jan. 20, the new administration might be hard pressed to stop it.

But the cost to taxpayers has been estimated as high as $7.8 billion, not counting administrative expenses. The spending has not been authorized by Congress, which has the power of the purse.

The money would come from Medicare’s Supplemental Medical Insurance Trust Fund, which is directly supported by the Treasury and not from payroll taxes that cover inpatient care.

Congressional officials worried that if the Trump administration carries out the plan, it would in effect create a budgetary trap door through which future administrations could try to spend billions of dollars without congressional approval.

Several leading Democratic lawmakers have written Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar, questioning the legality of the plan.

The White House has framed the plan as a “demonstration program" to test if the extra cash will make seniors more likely to stay on their medications and avoid costly hospitalizations.

But Reps. Frank Pallone, D-N.J., Richard Neal, D-Mass, and Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., have argued that sending cards to nearly all Medicare recipients is not a test. For example, there wouldn’t be a control group against which to measure results. Therefore, such a mass mailing would not meet legal standards for a Medicare demonstration program to test a new idea.

Trump came into office promising to get tough on drug prices, but he was unable to win over enough congressional Republicans to pass broad legislation, and Democrats had more ambitious ideas. Some of Trump's regulatory initiatives to curb prescription costs face legal challenges from industry. Prices for brand name drugs continued to rise during his term, though not as sharply as in previous recent years.