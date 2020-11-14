Trump thrills protesting supporters with motorcade drive-by

The “Million MAGA March” was heavily promoted on social media, raising concerns that it could spark conflict with anti-Trump demonstrators, who have gathered near the White House in Black Lives Matter Plaza for weeks.

In preparation, police closed off wide swaths of downtown, where many stores and offices have been boarded up since Election Day. Chris Rodriguez, director of the city’s Homeland Security and Emergency Management Agency, said the police were experienced at keeping the peace.

“People who come to the District know that you can’t bring weapons to our city and that violence will not be tolerated,” Rodriguez said.

The issues that Trump’s campaign and its allies have pointed to are typical in every election: problems with signatures, secrecy envelops and postal marks on mail-in ballots, as well as the potential for a small number of ballots miscast or lost. With Biden leading Trump by wide margins in key battleground states, none of those issues would have any impact on the outcome of the election.

Trump’s campaign has also filed legal challenges complaining that their poll watchers were unable to scrutinize the voting process. Many of those challenges have been tossed out by judges, some within hours of their filing.

Supporters of President Donald Trump cheer as his motorcade drives past a rally of supporters near the White House, Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) Credit: Evan Vucci Credit: Evan Vucci

President Donald Trump walks out of the White House, Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) Credit: Evan Vucci Credit: Evan Vucci

Supporters of President Donald Trump cheer as his motorcade drives past a rally of supporters near the White House, Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) Credit: Evan Vucci Credit: Evan Vucci

Supporters of President Donald Trump walk to Freedom Plaza on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) Credit: Julio Cortez Credit: Julio Cortez

Supporters of President Donald Trump rally on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) Credit: Julio Cortez Credit: Julio Cortez

Supporters of President Donald Trump attend pro-Trump marches, Saturday Nov. 14, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin) Credit: Jacquelyn Martin Credit: Jacquelyn Martin