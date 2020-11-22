Trump team requests recount of Georgia presidential vote

Georgia law allows a candidate to request a recount if the margin is less than 0.5%. The recount would be done using scanners that read and tabulate the votes. County election workers have already done a complete hand recount of all the votes cast in the presidential race. But that stemmed from a mandatory audit requirement and isn’t considered an official recount under the law.

State law requires that one race be audited by hand to ensure that the machines counted the ballots accurately, and Raffensperger selected the presidential race. Because of the tight margin in that race, a full hand count of ballots was necessary to complete the audit, he said.

Trump has criticized the audit, calling it a “joke” in a tweet that claimed without evidence that “thousands of fraudulent votes have been found.” Twitter has flagged the post as containing disputed information.

Votes that hadn’t previously been counted were found in several counties during the audit, which required recertification of the election results in those counties before state certification of the results.

Rusty Albietz, of Blairsville, Ga., looks up at his flag while rallying with supporters of President Donald Trump outside of the Georgia State Capitol in Atlanta on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020. (AP Photo/Ben Gray) Credit: Ben Gray Credit: Ben Gray