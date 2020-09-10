Trump supporters rally near Portland and at Oregon's Capitol

After unfolding a large American flag on the steps of the Capitol, right-wing protesters charged again, leaving several counter-protesters injured. Police then stepped in and arrested two right-wing protesters.

Organizers of the earlier vehicle rally in Oregon City said they did not plan to enter Multnomah County, where Portland is located. Oregon City is about 20 miles (32 kilometers) south of Portland.

In Portland on Monday, Black Lives Matter supporters rallied in a city park and demonstrated peacefully, KOIN TV reported.

“Teacher unions are part of the labor movement, and I feel like it’s really important for people who are members of a union to step up and say, ’Our labor supports Black Lives Matter and we are ready to organize in support of systemic change,' ” educator Joanne Shepard told the TV station.

On Aug. 29 Aaron “Jay” Danielson, a supporter of the right-wing group Patriot Prayer, was killed in Portland after a pro-Trump caravan went downtown. Trump supporters fired paint ball canisters at counter-demonstrators, who tried to block their way.

Danielson’s suspected killer, Michael Forest Reinoehl, was fatally shot by police Thursday. Reinoehl was a supporter of antifa — shorthand for anti-fascists and an umbrella description for far-left-leaning militant groups.

Demonstrations in Portland started in late May after the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis and have continued for more than 100 days.

A fire started outside a police precinct on Portland's north side resulted in about 15 arrests during protests Sunday night into Monday morning, police said.

Members of the right-wing group the Proud Boys arrive in Salem, Ore., on Monday Sept. 7, 2020 for a pro-Donald Trump rally at the Capitol. (AP Photo/Andrew Selsky) Credit: Andrew Selsky Credit: Andrew Selsky

Right-wing protesters unfurl a flag on the steps of Oregon State Capitol for a pro-Donald Trump rally at the Capitol in Salem, Ore. on Monday, Sept. 7, 2020. (AP Photo/Andrew Selsky) Credit: Andrew Selsky Credit: Andrew Selsky

Supporters of President Donald Trump and Black Lives Matter protesters confront each other at the Oregon state Capitol in Salem, Ore. on Monday, Sept. 7, 2020. (AP Photo/Andrew Selsky) Credit: Andrew Selsky Credit: Andrew Selsky

A right-wing protester carries a weapon outside the Oregon State Capitol in Salem, Ore., on Monday, Sept. 7, 2020. Hundreds of people gathered on Labor Day in a small town south of Portland for a pro-President Donald Trump vehicle rally, just over a week after member of a far-right group was fatally shot after a Trump caravan went through Oregon's largest city. Later, pro-Trump supporters and counter-protesters clashed at Oregon's Capitol. (AP Photo/Andrew Selsky) Credit: Andrew Selsky Credit: Andrew Selsky

A police officer searches a woman during the 100th consecutive day of demonstrations in Portland, Ore., on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020. The demonstrations, which began over the killing of George Floyd, have led to two deaths and frequent clashes between protesters and law enforcement. (AP Photo/Noah Berger) Credit: Noah Berger Credit: Noah Berger

Armed right-wing protesters in support of President Donald Trump stand in front of the Oregon State Capitol in Salem, Ore., Monday, Sept. 7, 2020. Hundreds of people gathered on Labor Day in a small town south of Portland for a pro-President Donald Trump vehicle rally, just over a week after member of a far-right group was fatally shot after a Trump caravan went through Oregon's largest city. Later, pro-Trump supporters and counter-protesters clashed at Oregon's Capitol. (AP Photo/Andrew Selsky) Credit: Andrew Selsky Credit: Andrew Selsky

A protester wearing a t-shirt of a far-right group taunts Black Lives Matter protesters across the street in front of the Oregon State Capitol in Salem, Ore., on Monday, Sept. 7, 2020. Hundreds of people gathered on Labor Day in a small town south of Portland for a pro-President Donald Trump vehicle rally, just over a week after member of a far-right group was fatally shot after a Trump caravan went through Oregon's largest city. Later, pro-Trump supporters and counter-protesters clashed at Oregon's Capitol. (AP Photo/Andrew Selsky) Credit: Andrew Selsky Credit: Andrew Selsky

Police detain a man during the 100th consecutive day of demonstrations in Portland, Ore., on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020. The demonstrations began over the killing of George Floyd. (AP Photo/Noah Berger) Credit: Noah Berger Credit: Noah Berger

A right-wing protester armed with an AR-15 style rifle looks at Black Lives Matter counter-protesters who are across the street in front of the Oregon State Capitol in Salem, Ore., on Monday, Sept. 7, 2020. Hundreds of people gathered on Labor Day in a small town south of Portland for a pro-President Donald Trump vehicle rally, just over a week after member of a far-right group was fatally shot after a Trump caravan went through Oregon's largest city. (AP Photo/Andrew Selsky) Credit: Andrew Selsky Credit: Andrew Selsky

A protester carries a Proud Boys banner, a right-wing group, while other members start to unfurl a large U.S. flag in front of the Oregon State Capitol in Salem, Ore., Monday, Sept. 7, 2020. The protester at center is holding a paintball gun. Hundreds of people gathered on Labor Day in a small town south of Portland for a pro-President Donald Trump vehicle rally, just over a week after member of a far-right group was fatally shot after a Trump caravan went through Oregon's largest city. Later, pro-Trump supporters and counter-protesters clashed at Oregon's Capitol. (AP Photo/Andrew Selsky) Credit: Andrew Selsky Credit: Andrew Selsky