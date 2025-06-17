Breaking: Congressman Landsman says he was mentioned in Minnesota murder suspect’s notes

Trump says he won't call Minnesota Gov. Walz after lawmaker shootings because it would 'waste time'

President Donald Trump says he won't call Minnesota Gov_ Tim Walz after the targeted shootings of two state lawmakers because it would “waste time.”
FILE - President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney on the sidelines of the G7 Summit, June 16, 2025, in Kananaskis, Canada. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, File)

Credit: AP

Nation & World
By DARLENE SUPERVILLE – Associated Press
1 hour ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump said Tuesday that he he won't call Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz after the targeted shootings of two state lawmakers because it would "waste time."

One of the lawmakers and her husband were killed.

The Republican president spoke to reporters early Tuesday aboard Air Force One as he flew back to Washington after abruptly leaving an international summit in Canada because of rising tensions in the Middle East between Israel and Iran. Asked if he planned to call Walz, Trump said the Democratic governor is "slick" and "whacked out" and said, "I'm not calling him."

Presidents often reach out to other elected officials at times of tragedy to offer condolences.

Trump added, “The guy doesn’t have a clue. He’s a mess. So, you know, I could be nice and call him, but why waste time?"

Walz was the vice presidential running mate for 2024 Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris, who lost her presidential bid to Trump. During the campaign, Walz often branded Trump and other Republican politicians as "just weird."

FILE - Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz speaks during a House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform hearing, June 12, 2025, at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

