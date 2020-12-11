Trump returns to court in Wisconsin as time running out

Biden won the state by nearly 21,000 votes, a margin of 0.6%.

Trump wants to disqualify absentee ballots cast early and in-person, saying there wasn’t a proper written request made for the ballots; absentee ballots cast by people who claimed “indefinitely confined” status; absentee ballots collected by poll workers at Madison parks; and absentee ballots where clerks filled in missing information on ballot envelopes.

Attorneys for Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and the state's bipartisan elections commission have called Trump's claims ludicrous, without evidence, filed too late and an attempt to disenfranchise the state's 3.3 million voters.

If Trump loses in state court, he can seek an appeal before the conservative-controlled Wisconsin Supreme Court. That court previously refused to hear his case before it went through the lower courts. A majority of justices have also openly questioned whether disqualifying the ballots as Trump is seeking would be appropriate.

Also on Friday, Republican-controlled committees in the state Legislature were holding an invite-only public hearing to accept testimony about the election. Republicans asked mainly conservative partisans to speak, including a Milwaukee talk radio host, but not the state's top elections official or the head of elections in the city or county of Milwaukee.