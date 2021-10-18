Trump questioned in lawsuit over 2015 protester crackdown

The lawsuit, brought by five New Yorkers of Mexican origin, alleges that Trump’s bodyguards violently attacked them outside his eponymous Manhattan skyscraper on Sept. 3, 2015 as they protested negative comments Trump made about Mexico and Mexican immigrants.

Trump is a defendant in the lawsuit, along with his company, the Trump Organization, his presidential campaign and security personnel.

Among other demands, the plaintiffs want the real estate mogul turned former commander-in-chief to pay punitive damages, arguing he should have known the security personnel would act in a “negligent or reckless manner.”

Trump’s lawyers resisted having him sit for the deposition. While he was in office, they argued that there must be “exceptional circumstances” to depose a high-ranking government official.

Bronx Judge Doris Gonzalez, who is presiding over the case, rejected that argument, saying it didn’t apply because Trump was being called to answer for conduct outside of office.

Caption Protesters hold signs outside Trump Tower as the former President Donald Trump is deposed in New York, Monday, Oct. 18, 2021. Trump is in New York City to provide a videotaped deposition in a case about his security team's crackdown on a protest during the early days of his presidential campaign in 2015. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) Credit: Seth Wenig Credit: Seth Wenig

