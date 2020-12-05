Trump presses own grievances at rally for Georgia senators

Trump rallied thousands of largely maskless supporters in Valdosta, not long after he was rebuffed by Georgia’s Republican governor in an astounding call for a special legislative session to give him the state’s electoral votes despite Biden winning the majority of the vote.

The latest futile attempt to subvert the presidential election results continued his unprecedented campaign to undermine confidence in the democratic process, but overshadowed his stated purpose — boosting Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler.