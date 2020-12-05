X

Trump presses own grievances at rally for Georgia senators

President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally for Senate Republican candidates, Sen. Kelly Loeffler, R-Ga., and Sen. David Perdue, R-Ga., at Valdosta Regional Airport, Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, in Valdosta, Ga. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Credit: Evan Vucci

Updated 16 minutes ago
By AAMER MADHANI, BEN NADLER and ZEKE MILLER, Associated Press
President Donald Trump is pressing his own grievances over losing the presidential election at a rally in Georgia, more so than trying to help two Republican Senate candidates whose fate will decide the balance of power in Washington once President-elect Joe Biden takes office next month

VALDOSTA, Georgia (AP) — President Donald Trump pressed his own grievances over losing the presidential election at a rally Saturday in Georgia, more so than trying to help two Republican Senate candidates whose fate will decide the balance of power in Washington once President-elect Joe Biden takes office next month.

Trump rallied thousands of largely maskless supporters in Valdosta, not long after he was rebuffed by Georgia’s Republican governor in an astounding call for a special legislative session to give him the state’s electoral votes despite Biden winning the majority of the vote.

The latest futile attempt to subvert the presidential election results continued his unprecedented campaign to undermine confidence in the democratic process, but overshadowed his stated purpose — boosting Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler.

Republicans need one victory to maintain their Senate majority. Democrats need a Georgia sweep to force a 50-50 Senate and position Vice President-elect Kamala Harris as the tiebreaking majority vote. Party officials had hoped the president would dedicate his energy to imploring their supporters to vote in the Jan. 5 election, when Perdue and Loeffler try to hold off Democrats Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock, respectively.

Trump did echo Republican rhetoric that the races amounted to “the most important congressional runoff, probably in American history.” That is only true because he lost.

But after Air Force One landed, it quickly became apparent that Trump’s aim was to air his own complaints and stoke baseless doubts about the conduct of last month’s vote, rather than boost his party.

“I want to stay on presidential,” Trumps said minutes into his speech. “But I got to get to these two.”

A jet takes off from Valdosta Regional Airport before the start of a rally featuring President Donald Trump for U.S. Senators Kelly Loeffler, R-Ga., and David Purdue, R-Ga., Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020 in Valdosta, Ga. President Trump’s first political rally since losing the election is meant to boost Republican incumbents campaigning in the two Georgia runoffs that will decide which party controls the Senate. (AP Photo/Ben Gray)
Credit: Ben Gray

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump walk on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, before boarding Marine One for a short trip to Andrews Air Force Base, Md. Trump is en route to Georgia for a rally for U.S. Senate candidates David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Credit: Patrick Semansky

President Donald Trump gestures to supporters as he and first lady Melania Trump walk on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, before boarding Marine One for a short trip to Andrews Air Force Base, Md. Trump is en route to Georgia for a rally for U.S. Senate candidates David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Credit: Patrick Semansky

Duane Schwingel walks aroundbefore the start of a rally featuring President Donald Trump for U.S. Sens. Kelly Loeffler, R-Ga., and David Purdue, R-Ga., who are both facing runoff elections Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020 in Valdosta, Ga. (AP Photo/Ben Gray)
Credit: Ben Gray

Vice President Mike Pence, right, speaks with Sen. David Perdue, R-Ga., and Sen. Kelly Loeffler, R-Ga, as Centers for Disease Control and Prevention director Dr. Robert Redfield looks on after a meeting on COVID-19 at the CDC Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Credit: John Bazemore

FILE - In this Nov. 15, 2020, file photo Georgia Democratic candidates for U.S. Senate Raphael Warnock, left, and Jon Ossoff, right, gesture toward a crowd during a campaign rally in Marietta, Ga. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)
Credit: Brynn Anderson

Sen. David Perdue, R-Ga., takes the stage before Vice President Mike Pence during a Defend the Majority Rally, Friday, Nov. 20, 2020 in Canton, Ga. (AP Photo/Ben Gray)
Credit: Ben Gray

FILE - In this Nov. 13, 2020, file photo Republican candidate for U.S. Senate Sen. Kelly Loeffler speaks at a campaign rally in Cumming, Ga. Loeffler and Democratic candidate Raphael Warnock are in a runoff election for the Senate seat in Georgia. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)
Credit: Brynn Anderson

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger shows off voter registration postcards that were sent to his deceased son as he makes remarks during a press conference at the Georgia State Capitol building in Atlanta, Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020. (Alyssa Pointer/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)
Credit: Alyssa Pointer

FILE - In this Nov. 4, 2018, file photo, then-Georgia Republican gubernatorial candidate Brian Kemp, left, walks with President Donald Trump as Trump arrives for a rally in Macon , Ga. President Trump said Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020 he was “ashamed” for endorsing the Republican governor of Georgia after he lost in the state to Democrat Joe Biden. Trump said on Fox News that Gov. Brian Kemp has “done absolutely nothing” to question the state’s results.. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)
Credit: John Bazemore

Garrett Graham, who traveled from West Virginia, waits for the start of a rally featuring President Donald Trump for U.S. Senators Kelly Loeffler, R-Ga., and David Purdue, R-Ga., Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020 in Valdosta, Ga. President Donald Trump’s first political rally since losing the election is meant to boost Republican incumbents campaigning in the two Georgia runoffs that will decide which party controls the Senate. (AP Photo/Ben Gray)
Credit: Ben Gray

