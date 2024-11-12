Trump picks former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee to be ambassador to Israel

Breaking: Ex-West Chester Twp. police officer who faces tampering, misuse of data base charges arraigned in court

President-elect Donald Trump will nominate former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee as ambassador to Israel
Credit: AP

By ZEKE MILLER and MICHELLE L. PRICE – Associated Press
Updated 23 minutes ago
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — President-elect Donald Trump will nominate former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee as ambassador to Israel, Trump announced Tuesday.

Huckabee is a staunch defender of Israel and his intended nomination comes as Trump has promised to align U.S. foreign policy more closely with Israel's interests as it wages wars against Hamas in Gaza and Hezbollah in Lebanon.

“Mike has been a great public servant, Governor, and Leader in Faith for many years,” Trump said in a statement. “He loves Israel, and the people of Israel, and likewise, the people of Israel love him. Mike will work tirelessly to bring about Peace in the Middle East!”

Huckabee has led paid tour group visits to Israel for years, frequently advertising the trips on conservative-leaning news outlets.

David Friedman, who served as Trump's ambassador to Israel in his first term, said he was “thrilled” by Trump's selection of Huckabee.

