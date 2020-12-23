Trump pardons former campaign chairman Paul Manafort

The actions bring to nearly 50 the number of people whom Trump in the last two days has granted clemency either by pardoning them or by commuting their sentences.

The pardons of Manafort and Roger Stone, who months earlier had his sentence commuted by Trump, underscore the president's determination to use the power of his office he final weeks to unravel the results of special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation and to come to the aid of associates he feels were wrongly pursued.