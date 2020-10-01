Trump opposes changing debate rules but will still attend

“We’re ready to move on to the second and third debates," said campaign communications strategist Jason Miller. "There shouldn’t be any changes. We don’t want any changes.”

He declined to issue an ultimatum that Trump would not attend if changes were made.

Andrew Bates, a spokesperson for Biden, said “we will participate under the CPD’s rules.”

Organizers and both campaigns expect that the next presidential debate, a “town meeting” set for Oct. 15 in Miami, will be more orderly, as the candidates address questions asked directly to them by voters. The third and final debate, set for Oct. 22 in Nashville, is slated to feature a similar format to Tuesday's event.

___

Associated Press writer Alexandra Jaffe in Washington contributed to this report.