Trump moves to toughen US policy on Cuba

In one potential significant change, the order said the U.S. should look for ways to shut down all tourism to the island and to restrict educational tours to groups that are organized and run only by American citizens.

The move is not a surprise given that Trump has previously said he plans to rescind the easing of sanctions and other penalties in Cuba that were instituted during the terms of Democratic Presidents Barack Obama and Joe Biden. In the days before leaving office, Biden had moved to lift the U.S. designation of Cuba as a state sponsor of terrorism.

Trump's memo “supports the economic embargo of Cuba and opposes calls in the United Nations and other international forums for its termination,” according to a fact sheet.

In Cuba, Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez responded swiftly to the document.

"The Presidential Memorandum vs #Cuba released today by the US government strengthens the aggression & economic blockade that punishes the whole Cuban people and is the main obstacle to our development," he wrote on X. “It’s a criminal behavior that violates the #HumanRights of an entire nation.”

The Trump administration also has made Cuba one of seven countries facing heightened restrictions on visitors and revoked temporary legal protections for about 300,000 Cubans, which had protected them from deportation.

The administration also has announced visa restrictions on Cuban and foreign government officials involved in Cuba's medical missions, which Secretary of State Marco Rubio has called "forced labor."

In an interview with The Associated Press this month, Cuban Deputy Foreign Minister Carlos Fernandez de Cossio accused the United States of trying to discredit the medical missions and criticized reversal of policy welcoming Cubans to the U.S.

Rubio, whose family left Cuba in the 1950s before the communist revolution that brought Fidel Castro to power, has long been a proponent of sanctions on the communist island.

___

AP writer Andrea Rodríguez in Havana contributed to this report.