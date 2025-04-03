Trump moves to fire several national security officials over concerns they're not loyal: AP sources

President Donald Trump has moved to fire several senior White House National Security Council officials, acting soon after being urged by far-right activist Laura Loomer to purge staffers she deemed insufficiently committed to his agenda
President Donald Trump speaks during an event to announce new tariffs in the Rose Garden at the White House, Wednesday, April 2, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

By MATTHEW LEE, AAMER MADHANI and ZEKE MILLER – Associated Press
7 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has moved to fire several senior White House National Security Council officials soon after he was urged by far-right activist Laura Loomer to purge staffers she deemed insufficiently committed to his Make America Great Again agenda, according to several people familiar with the matter Thursday.

Loomer presented her research to Trump in an Oval Office meeting, making her case for the firings, the people said, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive personnel matters. Vice President JD Vance, chief of staff Susie Wiles, national security adviser Mike Waltz and Serio Gor, the director of the Presidential Personnel Office, took part in the meeting, the people said.

NSC spokesman Brian Hughes declined to comment on the meeting or the firings.

