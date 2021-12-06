Trump social-media venture under scrutiny by US regulators

The company partnering with Trump Media & Technology Group acknowledged the inquiries in a filing it made with regulators on Monday. It also gave some financial forecasts for the company, which is hoping to rival Twitter and other platforms that banned Trump, along with Netflix and other streaming video services.

Digital World Acquisition, which is often referred to by its trading symbol of “DWAC,” said it is cooperating with "the preliminary, fact-finding inquiries" by the Financial Industry Regulation Authority and the Securities and Exchange Commission.