Trump lawyers try to ban 'Access Hollywood' tape from trial

Trump has vehemently denied it, sometimes angrily, in public statements.

In an October deposition for the upcoming trial, Trump was dismissive of Carroll's claims, saying: "Physically she's not my type," though he misidentified her as an ex-wife of his when he was shown a photograph.

Carroll's lawyer, Roberta Kaplan, confronted him with claims that two dozen other women have made against him, asking if any of them are true.

"I would say. I mean, I don’t see any. I mean, you haven’t shown me anything,” Trump responded, according to the transcript.

His answers might increase the relevance of lewd comments he made on the “Access Hollywood” tape, which was revealed just weeks before he won the November 2016 presidential election.

In the tape, he said that sometimes when he sees beautiful women: “I just start kissing them. It's like a magnet. Just kiss. I don't even wait.” And he added that, “When you're a star, they let you do it. You can do anything,” including grabbing women between their legs.

Afterward, he issued a rare apology, saying the comments were “locker room banter” caught on a hot mic.

In her lawsuit, Carroll said she had a chance encounter with Trump that escalated into playful banter as he asked her to help him pick out lingerie for a friend. She said they teased each other to try on a piece of lingerie and went into the dressing room, where Trump became violent and raped her.

Her lawyer declined to comment Friday.