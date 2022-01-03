Trump, Ivanka, Don Jr subpoenaed by NY attorney general

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks during his Save America rally in Perry, Ga., Sept. 25, 2021. A resurgent GOP is poised to reclaim one, if not both, chambers of Congress and retain its lock on dozens of state legislatures and governor’s offices. The turnaround — which is expected but far from assured — is fueled by an unpopular Joe Biden presidency, deep frustration with the lingering pandemic and fresh concerns about inflation, as well as the GOP having history on its side. (AP Photo/Ben Gray, File)

Credit: Ben Gray