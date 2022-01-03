Hamburger icon
journal-news logo
X

Trump, Ivanka, Don Jr subpoenaed by NY attorney general

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks during his Save America rally in Perry, Ga., Sept. 25, 2021. A resurgent GOP is poised to reclaim one, if not both, chambers of Congress and retain its lock on dozens of state legislatures and governor’s offices. The turnaround — which is expected but far from assured — is fueled by an unpopular Joe Biden presidency, deep frustration with the lingering pandemic and fresh concerns about inflation, as well as the GOP having history on its side. (AP Photo/Ben Gray, File)
caption arrowCaption
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks during his Save America rally in Perry, Ga., Sept. 25, 2021. A resurgent GOP is poised to reclaim one, if not both, chambers of Congress and retain its lock on dozens of state legislatures and governor’s offices. The turnaround — which is expected but far from assured — is fueled by an unpopular Joe Biden presidency, deep frustration with the lingering pandemic and fresh concerns about inflation, as well as the GOP having history on its side. (AP Photo/Ben Gray, File)

Credit: Ben Gray

Credit: Ben Gray

Nation & World
Updated 5 minutes ago
New York’s attorney general has issued subpoenas to former former President Donald Trump and his two eldest children in connection with an ongoing civil investigation into the family’s business practices

NEW YORK (AP) — New York’s attorney general has issued subpoenas to former President Donald Trump and his two eldest children in connection with an ongoing civil investigation into the family's business practices, according to a court filing Monday.

Attorney General Letitia James’ office said in the filing that it is seeking testimony and documents from Trump, Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump “in connection with an investigation into the valuation of properties owned or controlled” by Trump and his company, the Trump Organization.

In Other News
1
Brazil's Bolsonaro hospitalized with intestinal obstruction
2
After a big 2021, Wall Street starts new year edging higher
3
Unshaken by COVID, Israeli tech sector posts strong year
4
Fire reignites at South Africa's Parliament in Cape Town
5
Live updates: Ontario closes schools, indoor dining and gyms
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top