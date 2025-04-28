Trump is celebrating the Super Bowl champ Eagles, but star QB Jalen Hurts is skipping the ceremony

President Donald Trump is hosting the 2025 Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles at the White House, but several players, including quarterback Jalen Hurts, are skipping the event
President Donald Trump arrives on Marine One at the White House, Sunday, April 27, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

President Donald Trump arrives on Marine One at the White House, Sunday, April 27, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
Nation & World
By AAMER MADHANI – Associated Press
Updated 7 minutes ago
X

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is hosting the 2025 Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles at the White House on Monday, but several players, including quarterback Jalen Hurts, are skipping the celebration.

Hurts and other players cited scheduling conflicts as the reasons for their absences, according to a White House official who was not authorized to comment publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.

In his first term, Trump invited and then canceled a celebration for the Eagles in 2018 after the franchise's first Super Bowl title. He instead threw his own brief "Celebration of America" after it became clear most players weren't going to show up.

Asked by a reporter on the red carpet of the Time magazine gala last week whether he would take part in the White House visit, Hurts responded with an awkward “um” and long silence before walking away.

Eagles star running back Saquon Barkley visited Trump over the weekend at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey, and caught a ride with the president to Washington on Air Force One and then to the White House on Marine One.

Trump told reporters on Sunday that he thought Barkley was a “nice guy.”

Barkley, meanwhile, pushed back on social media criticism for spending time with Trump. He noted that he has golfed with former President Barack Obama, a Democrat.

“Maybe I just respect the office, not a hard concept to understand,” Barkley posted on X.

Barkley ran away with the Offensive Player of the Year award this past season after rushing for 2,005 yards, eighth-best in NFL history. It was his first season with the Eagles.

Trump attended the Eagles decisive Super Bowl victory in New Orleans over the Kansas City Chiefs. He predicted ahead of the game the Chiefs would win, and offered lavish praise for Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

After the game, Trump mocked pop star Taylor Swift, who is dating Mahomes’ teammate Travis Kelce. Swift faced boos from some fans at one point during the game when she appeared on the Jumbotron.

Swift had endorsed Trump’s Democratic opponent, Kamala Harris, in the 2024 election.

“The only one that had a tougher night than the Kansas City Chiefs was Taylor Swift. She got BOOED out of the Stadium. MAGA is very unforgiving!” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

Honoree Jalen Hurts attends the Time100 Gala, celebrating the 100 most influential people in the world, at Frederick P. Rose Hall, Jazz at Lincoln Center on Thursday, April 24, 2025, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Credit: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

icon to expand image

Credit: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

President Donald Trump, left, walks with Philadelphia Eagles football player Saquon Barkley before boarding Air Force One at Morristown Municipal Airport, Sunday, April 27, 2025, in Morristown, N.J. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

President Donald Trump with his grandson, Theodore Kushner, fourth from left, talks to Philadelphia Eagles football player Saquon Barkley, left, and other guests as he arrives at the White House, Sunday, April 27, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
Correction: Trump-Coal-West Virginia story
2
The Latest: Trump to sign new executive actions on immigration
3
Commanders and Washington agree to a deal to build at RFK Stadium site...
4
Canadians vote in an election dominated by Trump's trade war and...
5
Hezbollah leader calls on government to work harder to end Israel's...