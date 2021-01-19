Trump in final parting shot hits Venezuela with sanctions

The fresh sanctions target people and businesses linked with Alex Saab, a Colombian businessman who U.S. officials say is linked with Maduro. Saab is jailed in the African nation of Cape Verde while fighting extradition to the U.S. to face corruption charges.

The primary figures targeted by the sanctions are Alessandro Bazzoni, Francisco Javier D’Agostino Casado, Philipp Paul Vartan Apikian, Elemento Ltd., and Swissoil Trading SA (Swissoil).

Bazzoni, a London-based Italian commodities trader, declined a request by The Associated Press to comment.

Sanctions by the U.S. Treasury's Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control block any assets that targeted individuals and businesses have in U.S. jurisdictions and bar Americans from conducting financial transactions with them.