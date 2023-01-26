Trump impeachment leader Schiff joins California Senate race

Schiff, who was first elected to Congress in 2000 and represents parts of Hollywood, has been a frequent target of conservatives since the then-GOP-led House Intelligence Committee started investigating Trump’s ties to Russia in the 2016 election. He was frequently on television questioning Trump’s actions.

The criticism intensified when Democrats took the House majority in early 2019 and he became chairman of the intelligence panel. And it reached a full-on roar as he took charge of the impeachment investigation of Trump’s dealings with Ukraine.

On Tuesday, new House Speaker Kevin McCarthy reiterated his intention to block Schiff from serving on the House Intelligence Committee, saying Schiff used his position as chair of the panel during Trump's first impeachment to “lie to the American public again and again" — a contention that Schiff rejected.