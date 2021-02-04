Trump, facing expulsion, resigns from Screen Actors Guild

Trump's case was to be weighed by a disciplinary committee. In his letter, the former president said he had no interest in such a hearing. “Who cares?” he wrote.

“While I’m not familiar with your work, I’m very proud of my work on movies such as ‘Home Alone 2,’ ‘Zoolander’ and ‘Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps’; and television shows including ‘The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,’ ‘Saturday Night Live,’ and of course, one of the most successful shows in television history, ‘The Apprentice’ — to name just a few!” wrote Trump.

“I’ve also greatly helped the cable news television business (said to be a dying platform with not much time left until I got involved in politics), and created thousands of jobs at networks such as MSDNC and Fake News CNN, among many others," Trump continued.

On Thursday, the Screen Actors Guild announced nominees to its annual awards.

Losing guild membership doesn’t disqualify anyone from performing. But most major productions abide by union contracts and hire only union actors.