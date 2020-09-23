Trump expands ban on US money for certain diversity training

Last week, he announced plans to establish a commission to promote patriotic education dubbed the 1776 Commission. The panel, he said, would be tasked with encouraging educators to teach students “about the miracle of American history” and plan for the commemoration of the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence.

The new order took issue with the Treasury Department for recently holding a seminar that promoted arguments that “virtually all White people, regardless of how ‘woke’ they are, contribute to racism” and training materials from Argonne National Laboratories, a federal entity in suburban Chicago, that included language that racism “is interwoven into every fabric of America.”

It listed other examples of government training that the administration says runs contrary to the idea that all individuals are created equal and should be allowed an equal opportunity under the law to pursue happiness and prosper based on individual merit.

“Such ideas may be fashionable in the academy, but they have no place in programs and activities supported by Federal taxpayer dollars,” the order said.