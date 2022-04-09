Trump endorses Oz in Pennsylvania's Senate primary race

In a statement Saturday, Trump said his decision was “all about winning elections” as he announced his support for the celebrity heart surgeon best known as the host of daytime TV’s “The Dr. Oz Show."

“The Great Commonwealth of Pennsylvania has a tremendous opportunity to Save America by electing the brilliant and well-known Dr. Mehmet Oz for the United States Senate,” Trump said, in part. “Dr. Oz is smart, tough, and will never let you down, therefore, he has my Complete and Total Endorsement. Good luck, Dr. Oz. our Country needs you!”