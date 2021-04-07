Trump endorses Mo Brooks among Alabama GOP Senate contenders

“I ask all Alabamians who share our America First vision to heed and honor President Trump’s request by joining our campaign.” Brooks said.

Brooks, 66, a five-term congressman and founder of the Conservative Freedom Caucus, has become a staunch Trump ally. He was fiercely criticized for telling a rally preceding the January Capitol riot that it was time to “start taking down names and kicking ass.” Brooks said the phrase was intended to fire up the crowd for the next election cycle and is being misconstrued as advocating the violence that followed.

Blanchard, a businesswoman who was Trump’s ambassador to Slovenia, said Wednesday that she's remaining in the race and is steadfast in her commitment to Trump.

“I have been unwavering in my support of President Trump since the day he came down the escalator in June 2015. He is the greatest President of my lifetime, and I intend to go to Washington as the United States Senator from Alabama to represent the America First agenda that President Trump championed every day,” Blanchard said.