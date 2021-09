Trump endorses Kari Lake for Arizona governor

“Kari will make her wonderful family, and the MAGA movement, very proud,” Trump said in announcing his endorsement. “Kari Lake has my Complete and Total Endorsement. She will be a great Governor for the incredible people of Arizona!”

Lake has publicly embraced conservative ideals, retweeting the account of the state Senate’s unprecedented audit of former President Donald Trump’s loss in Arizona and other border states and tweeting about the lack of border security and her opposition to mask mandates. She also consistently criticizes the media.

She thanked Trump for his endorsement via Twitter.

“This means so much to me because I know how much you love America and how much the people of this country love you!” she wrote.

Four other prominent Republicans seeking their party's nomination for governor are state Treasurer Kimberly Yee, developer Karrin Taylor Robson, former Congressman Matt Salmon and businessman Steve Gaynor.

Salmon said in a statement that while he respects Trump, Lake “isn't a conservative or even a Republican, and she certainly isn't the MAGA candidate in this race.” He noted Lake is a former Democrat.

MAGA is short for Trump's “Make America Great Again” slogan.

Three well-known Democrats are seeking their party's nomination: Marco Lopez, who was one of the youngest people ever elected mayor of a U.S. city and rose rapidly to a senior position in President Barack Obama’s administration; Aaron Lieberman, who resigned his state House seat this month to focus on his gubernatorial bid; and Secretary of State Katie Hobbs.

Hobbs' campaign sent out a fundraising email after Trump endorsed Lake, noting that his endorsement brings his heft for attracting campaign money and “it’s absolutely crucial that we have the resources to fight back.”