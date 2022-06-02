Trump endorses investor Masters in Arizona Senate primary

Trump's endorsement could shake up a race with no clear frontrunner, which has been largely defined by jockeying for Trump's support. Despite his reelection loss, the former president remains popular with the GOP base.

Masters, 35, has been a fierce critic of the technology industry where he built his career and has given voice to the cultural grievances that animate GOP base voters. He's called for reducing legal immigration and leaned into the “great replacement” conspiracy theory, claiming Democrats are trying to “replace Americans who were born here."