BreakingNews
Harris wins Democratic Party nomination for president with support of local party delegates

Trump election subversion case returned to trial judge following Supreme Court opinion

The criminal case charging former President Donald Trump with plotting to overturn the 2020 presidential election has been returned to the trial in Washington after a Supreme Court opinion last month that narrowed the scope of the prosecution

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
By ERIC TUCKER – Associated Press
3 minutes ago
X

WASHINGTON (AP) — The criminal case charging former President Donald Trump with plotting to overturn the 2020 presidential election was returned Friday to a trial judge in Washington after a Supreme Court opinion last month that narrowed the scope of the prosecution.

The case was formally sent back to U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan for further proceedings aimed at sorting out which acts in the landmark indictment constitute official acts and which do not. The procedural move is expected to kickstart the case, with a flurry of motions and potential hearings, but the sheer amount of work ahead for the judge and lawyers ensures that there's no way a trial will take place before the November election in which Trump is the Republican nominee.

The Supreme Court held in a 6-3 opinion that presidents enjoy absolute immunity for core constitutional duties and are presumptively immune from prosecution for all other acts. The justices left it to Chutkan, who is presiding over the case, to decide how to apply their opinion to the remainder of the case.

In Other News
1
Meet the artist whose job is to paint beach volleyball at the 2024...
2
Masked assailants ransack Venezuela opposition's headquarters as...
3
Election 2024 Latest: DNC chair says Harris secured enough delegate...
4
Fleetwood on familiar turf and shares lead as Olympic chase for gold...
5
Stock market today: Dow drops 800 on weak jobs data as a global...
© 2024 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top