Trump commutes the sentence of Ozy Media co-founder Carlos Watson

The commutation was confirmed by a senior White House official who was not authorized to speak publicly about the decision and spoke on condition of anonymity.

Breon Peace, who was serving as the Brooklyn-based U.S. attorney at the time, said after the trial that the jury determined that “Watson was a con man who told lie upon lie upon lie to deceive investors into buying stock in his company.”

Ozy Media “collapsed under the weight of Watson’s dishonest schemes,” Peace said.

Trump has been aggressively using his presidential powers to commute sentences and pardon people who he believes were treated unfairly by the justice system.