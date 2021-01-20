Trump commutes sentence of ex-Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick

“My position on the disgraced former mayor of Detroit has not changed. Kwame Kilpatrick has earned every day he served in federal prison for the horrible crimes he committed against the people of Detroit,” Schneider said. “He is a notorious and unrepentant criminal.”

Kilpatrick was convicted in 2013 of racketeering conspiracy, fraud, extortion and tax crimes. The government called it the “Kilpatrick enterprise,” a yearslong scheme to shake down contractors and reward allies.

Kilpatrick’s lawyers had asked for a 15-year sentence. But U.S. District Judge Nancy Edmunds agreed with prosecutors and ordered an extraordinary 28-year term.

With good time credits, Kilpatrick had been listed for release in 2037. He’s been incarcerated at the federal prison in Oakdale, Louisiana, according to the U.S. Bureau of Prisons.

In May, Kilpatrick was turned down for home confinement during the coronavirus pandemic.