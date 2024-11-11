Trump chooses New York Rep. Elise Stefanik as ambassador to United Nations

President-elect Donald Trump has chosen Rep. Elise Stefanik to serve as his ambassador to the United Nations
Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., speaks before Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump at a campaign rally at Madison Square Garden, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., speaks before Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump at a campaign rally at Madison Square Garden, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Nation & World
By JILL COLVIN – Associated Press
30 minutes ago
X

NEW YORK (AP) — President-elect Donald Trump has chosen Rep. Elise Stefanik to serve as his ambassador to the United Nations.

“Elise is an incredibly strong, tough, and smart America First fighter,” Trump said in a statement Monday announcing his pick.

Nikki Haley, who challenged Trump for the GOP nomination, was among those who previously held the role in his first term.

Stefanik, 40, who serves as House Republican Conference Chair, has long been one of Trump's most loyal allies in the House, and was among those discussed as a potential vice presidential choice.

Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., speaks before Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump at a campaign rally at Madison Square Garden, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
Vatican, Microsoft create AI-generated St. Peter's Basilica to allow...
2
The Latin Grammys return to Miami for their 25th anniversary. Here's...
3
Singles' Day shopping festival loses its shine under China's lagging...
4
Judith Jamison, a dancer both eloquent and elegant, led Ailey troupe to...
5
Remembering Armistice Day: Starmer joins Macron in Paris to celebrate...