Trump campaign sues Philadelphia over mail-in voting offices

But election lawyers, city officials and the state’s top elections official all say that there is no right under Pennsylvania law, even for a certified poll watcher, to watch people do things like register to vote or fill out a mail-in ballot.

Those rights, they say, are limited to certified campaign representatives to observe voting at a polling place on Election Day or the opening of absentee and mail-in ballots in an election office.

Officials from the city's election board did not immediately respond to requests for comment Thursday night. The campaign originally threatened to sue Tuesday night.

Some recent Pennsylvania polls show Trump and Biden in a competitive race, while others have Biden slightly ahead.

Philadelphia on Tuesday opened the first seven of what is expected to be 17 satellite election offices. The offices are a new creation, deemed to be legal under state law last month by the state Supreme Court in a lawsuit brought by the state Democratic Party.

Trump campaign employees promptly showed up, insisting they be allowed to go in and observe the activity inside. However, city election officials — including a Republican member of a three-member city election board — prevented them, although they offered the campaign a tour of the facilities to let them see how they operate.

Trump referred to that confrontation in Tuesday night's debate with Democratic presidential nominee, Joe Biden, saying “bad things happen in Philadelphia.”

The fight could widen. A number of counties, including the state’s most heavily populated counties, are opening satellite election offices and putting out drop boxes for voters to drop off mail-in ballots.

Philadelphia is home to one in five registered Democratic voters in Pennsylvania, and its turnout is closely watched in presidential elections.

In 2016, Trump won Pennsylvania by about 44,000 votes, or less than 1 percentage point. But he lost Philadelphia to Democrat Hillary Clinton by 67 percentage points, or about 475,000 votes, a gap that was slightly smaller than the historic margins produced for Barack Obama.

It is at least the second lawsuit filed in Pennsylvania by the Trump campaign, in an effort to expand poll watching rights and limit how counties can collect mail-in ballots and which mail-in ballots can be counted.

An employee of the Philadelphia Commissioners Office asks a voter a series of Covid-19 health questions at a satellite election office before he is allowed to enter to deposit his ballot at Overbrook High School on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, in Philadelphia. The city of Philadelphia has opened several satellite election offices and more are slated to open in the coming weeks where voters can drop off their mail in ballots before Election Day. (AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson) Credit: Laurence Kesterson Credit: Laurence Kesterson

An employee of the Philadelphia Commissioners Office asks a voter a series of Covid-19 health questions at a satellite election office before he is allowed to enter to deposit his ballot at Overbrook High School on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, in Philadelphia. The city of Philadelphia has opened several satellite election offices and more are slated to open in the coming weeks where voters can drop off their mail in ballots before Election Day. (AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson) Credit: Laurence Kesterson Credit: Laurence Kesterson

An employee of the Philadelphia Commissioners Office examines ballots at a satellite election office at Overbrook High School on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, in Philadelphia. The city of Philadelphia has opened several satellite election offices and more are slated to open in the coming weeks where voters can drop off their mail in ballots before Election Day. (AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson) Credit: Laurence Kesterson Credit: Laurence Kesterson

A Philadelphia Sheriffs Deputy clears the door for a voter to exit at a satellite election office at Overbrook High School on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, in Philadelphia. The city of Philadelphia has opened several satellite election offices and more are slated to open in the coming weeks where voters can drop off their mail in ballots before Election Day. (AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson) Credit: Laurence Kesterson Credit: Laurence Kesterson

Residents wait in line outside a satellite election office at Temple University's Liacouras Center, Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum) Credit: Matt Slocum Credit: Matt Slocum

A person approaches a satellite election office to drop off her ballot at Overbrook High School on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, in Philadelphia. The city of Philadelphia has opened several satellite election offices and more are slated to open in the coming weeks where voters can drop off their mail in ballots before Election Day. (AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson) Credit: Laurence Kesterson Credit: Laurence Kesterson

A discarded voting sticker lies on the ground at a satellite election office at Overbrook High School on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, in Philadelphia. The city of Philadelphia has opened several satellite election offices and more are slated to open in the coming weeks where voters can drop off their mail in ballots before Election Day. (AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson) Credit: Laurence Kesterson Credit: Laurence Kesterson