Trump, in New Hampshire speech, turns focus to Biden rematch

Trump is considered a front-runner for the GOP nomination, though more Republicans are expected to jump into the race soon, including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. Trump's campaign this week started airing its first television ad, which assails DeSantis. In the ad, Trump takes credit for DeSantis' political rise and shows the governor yoking himself to the former president, including clips from a 2018 gubernatorial campaign ad in which he uses some of Trump's catchphrases like "Build the wall" and "You're fired."

Trump, who has mused about skipping primary debates, pointed Thursday to his sizable polling lead and questioned why he should bother participating in the debates. "Why would you do that?" he asked the crowd.

Two weeks ago, Trump appeared with several other announced and potential presidential candidates at the National Rifle Association convention in Indianapolis. Last weekend, he spoke by video to a gathering of evangelicals in Iowa that marked the unofficial start of the state's 2024 caucus campaign.

“It doesn’t feel good to have Republicans that are so conservative and great fighting each other,” said Kathy Holmes, a 69-year-old retired teacher from Chichester who attended Trump's event Thursday. Holmes, who said she plans to vote for Trump in the state’s leadoff primary, wore homemade buttons of Trump’s face with fuzzy blond hair glued onto it.

Holmes said she’d like to see DeSantis wait and run for president in 2028 instead.

Maureen Anderson, a 43-year-old real estate agent from the Boston area, said Thursday's event was the first time she would be seeing Trump in person. The longtime Trump supporter wore a red “MAGA” hat and said she would be supporting Trump in the primary, regardless of his legal troubles.

“I feel like they’ve got nothing on him, and they just keep trying to find some other avenue to get him,” she said of the legal cases. “But they’re not gonna get him."

New Hampshire is a political swing state, though voters in the state rejected Trump in the 2016 and 2020 general elections. It was, however, the first state Trump won in the 2016 Republican presidential primary contest, propelling him into GOP dominance that he maintains to this day.

The former president made one other visit to New Hampshire earlier this year, stopping in Salem as part of his first appearances on his latest White House campaign.

Cooper reported from Phoenix.

