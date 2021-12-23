Trump asks Supreme Court to block release of Jan. 6 records

Repeating arguments they made before lower courts, Trump's attorneys wrote Thursday that the case concerned all future occupants of the White House.

Former presidents had “a clear right to protect their confidential records from premature dissemination,” Trump's lawyers said.

“Congress cannot engage in meandering fishing expeditions in the hopes of embarrassing President Trump or exposing the President’s and his staff’s sensitive and privileged communications ‘for the sake of exposure,’” they added.

The House committee has said the records are vital to its investigation into the run-up to the deadly insurrection aimed at overturning the results of the 2020 presidential election. Before and after the riot, Trump promoted false theories about election fraud and suggested that the “real insurrection” was on Election Day, when he lost to Biden in an election certified by officials from both parties as fair.

The case was widely expected to reach the Supreme Court, which has decided several previous fights over Trump's records. Trump appointed three of the court's nine justices.

The court earlier this year refused to stop his tax records from going to a New York prosecutor's office as part of an investigation. It did prevent Congress last year, while Trump was in office, from obtaining banking and financial records for him and members of his family.