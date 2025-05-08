Breaking: Robert Prevost, first American pope in history of the Catholic Church, will take the name Leo XIV

Trump asks Supreme Court to allow him to end humanitarian parole for 500,000 people from 4 countries

The Trump administration has asked the Supreme Court to allow it to end humanitarian parole for 500,000 people from four countries
FILE - The Supreme Court at sunset in Washington, Feb. 13, 2016. (AP Photo/Jon Elswick, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - The Supreme Court at sunset in Washington, Feb. 13, 2016. (AP Photo/Jon Elswick, File)
Nation & World
10 minutes ago
X

WASHINGTON (AP) — Trump administration on Thursday asked the Supreme Court to allow it to end humanitarian parole for 500,000 people from four countries.

In Other News
1
Last-place Pirates fire manager Derek Shelton, promote bench coach Don...
2
Robert Prevost, first American pope in history of the Catholic Church...
3
Paul Pierce says he's walking 20 miles to work in a robe as punishment...
4
Ukraine accuses Russia of violating its own truce over 700 times as...
5
No verdict, mistrial declared, in trial of Michigan police officer who...