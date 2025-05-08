Trump asks Supreme Court to allow him to end humanitarian parole for 500,000 people from 4 countries

WASHINGTON (AP) — Trump administration on Thursday asked the Supreme Court to allow it to end humanitarian parole for 500,000 people from four countries.
