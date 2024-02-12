BreakingNews
Trump arrives in federal court in Florida for closed hearing in his classified documents case

Former President Donald Trump has arrived at a federal courthouse in Florida for a closed hearing in his criminal case charging him with mishandling classified documents

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
By ADRIANA GOMEZ LICON and ERIC TUCKER – Associated Press
20 minutes ago
FORT PIERCE, Fla. (AP) — Former President Donald Trump arrived Monday morning at a federal courthouse in Florida for a closed hearing in his criminal case charging him with mishandling classified documents.

The hearing was scheduled to discuss the procedures for the handling of classified evidence in the case, which is currently set for trial on May 20. Trump faces dozens of felony counts accusing him of hoarding highly classified records at his Mar-a-Lago estate and obstructing FBI efforts to get them back.

U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon expects to hear arguments in the morning from defense lawyers and in the afternoon from prosecutors, each outside of the other's presence.

“Defense counsel shall be prepared to discuss their defense theories of the case, in detail, and how any classified information might be relevant or helpful to the defense,” Cannon wrote in scheduling the hearing.

Trump's motorcade arrived at the courthouse in Fort Pierce shortly after 9 a.m.

The hearing is one of several voluntary court appearances that Trump has made in recent weeks — he was present, for instance, at appeals court arguments last month in Washington — as he looks to demonstrate to supporters that he intends to fight the four criminal prosecutions he faces while also seeking to reclaim the White House this November.

____

Tucker reported from Washington.

