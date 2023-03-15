Trump allies file ethics complaint against Gov. DeSantis

Trump himself faced similar criticism before announcing his own candidacy in November, accused of violating federal campaign laws by raising and spending money for a run ahead of a formal 2024 campaign launch. He was never reprimanded or fined as a result.

While DeSantis has not yet formally announced a 2024 campaign, he is widely expected to do so after Florida's legislative session ends in May. In the meantime, he has traveled to early-voting states to promote his new book and has met with donors. His team has held informal conversations with prospective campaign staff.

Ethics Commission spokesperson Lynn Blaise said the agency is not allowed to acknowledge any complaints received until a complaint reaches a point where it can be made public.

The nine-member commission includes five members who were appointed by DeSantis and two each appointed by the Senate president and House speaker — both allies of the governor.

Complaints often don’t see the light of day unless released by the person filing it. The commission does not make complaints or material public until they are dismissed or unless probable cause is determined, in order to protect the privacy of its subject.

If the commission finds the complaint is valid, it could issue a fine or a reprimand.

The process is often used by campaigns to raise questions about an opponent by making the complaint public, although many are resolved or dismissed without the commission finding a violation.

